Byron Brown claims victory in Buffalo mayor's race; write-in ballots swamp India Walton

Byron Brown, considered politically dead by many following his stunning defeat in the June primary for mayor of Buffalo, appears to have resurrected his long career as he claimed victory Tuesday in his bruising write-in campaign against Democratic nominee India Walton.

The growing accumulation of write-in votes point to a significant lead for Brown and the first time any Buffalo mayor has won a fifth term. Walton refused to concede, but that did not stop Brown from proclaiming victory at around 10:30 p.m. to cheers at his Washington Street headquarters.

His victory, he said, was not "just a referendum on the City of Buffalo, it was a referendum on the future of our democracy."

"At the very beginning, they said we can’t win, that it was impossible to win as a write-in,” the mayor shouted to cheering supporters. "But you know, you can never count a Buffalonian out.

"The people chose four more years of the Brown administration," he added. "The people chose one of the greatest comeback stories in our history."

At Main Events Banquet Hall on Main Street, Walton delivered remarks she labeled “definitely not” a concession speech.