Byron Brown can't overcome India Walton after absentee ballots counted

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown had twice as many absentee votes as India B. Walton, but it was not enough to overcome her lead in the Democratic primary for mayor.

Walton picked up 505 absentee votes, while Brown had 1,002, according to the Erie County Board of Elections, which counted the absentee ballots Wednesday.

The absentee vote cut Walton's lead to 1,010.

Neither campaign expressed surprise Wednesday over the absentee ballot count.

“The final results confirmed what we expected, that I have won over the voters and am now the Democratic Party nominee for mayor of Buffalo,” Walton said through her spokesman, Seamus Gallivan, in a text message to The News.

Brown, who announced Monday his plans to undertake a write-in campaign for the general election after losing in the Democratic primary to Walton, extolled the value of the democratic process in a statement he issued through his spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

"As I said at my announcement on Monday, I did not expect that the counting of the absentee ballots would change the preliminary results of last Tuesday’s Primary Election. Today that was confirmed," Brown said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month