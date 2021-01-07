 Skip to main content
Business owner Colin Ligammari announces run for Falls Council
Colin Ligammari, who moved back to her native Niagara Falls from Florida in 2015 to raise her son and start a business, has announced a run for the City Council.

Three seats – now held by Andrew P. Touma, William Kennedy II and Christopher P. Voccio – are to be filled in the November election.

Ligammari, 41, a Democrat, owns All on Red Inc., a home renovation business that also operates two short-term rental properties.

Ligammari, vice president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, said she wants to encourage more small businesses and bolster the Falls' tourism economy.

"If I can help that along, even a little bit, it will have been worth it," Ligammari said.

Ligammari also is a part-time gymnastics coach at Gleason’s Gymnastics in North Tonawanda and a longtime volunteer at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club.

She called herself “high-energy and community focused” and said she wants to make sure Niagara Falls remains “the best place to raise a family.”

