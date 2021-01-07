Business owner Colin Ligammari announces run for Falls Council

Colin Ligammari, who moved back to her native Niagara Falls from Florida in 2015 to raise her son and start a business, has announced a run for the City Council.

Three seats – now held by Andrew P. Touma, William Kennedy II and Christopher P. Voccio – are to be filled in the November election.

Ligammari, 41, a Democrat, owns All on Red Inc., a home renovation business that also operates two short-term rental properties.

Ligammari, vice president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, said she wants to encourage more small businesses and bolster the Falls' tourism economy.

"If I can help that along, even a little bit, it will have been worth it," Ligammari said.

Ligammari also is a part-time gymnastics coach at Gleason’s Gymnastics in North Tonawanda and a longtime volunteer at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club.

She called herself “high-energy and community focused” and said she wants to make sure Niagara Falls remains “the best place to raise a family.”

