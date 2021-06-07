Buffalo Teachers Federation gives nod to Walton in race for Buffalo mayor

The Buffalo Teachers Federation has endorsed India Walton over incumbent Byron W. Brown in the Democratic primary for the mayor's seat, throwing the support of a large labor union behind Walton for the first time.

The union represents more than 3,800 teachers in the Buffalo Public Schools.

BTF President Philip Rumore said stagnant city funding for schools and the candidates' positions on charter schools were two key reasons behind the endorsement.

The city has not increased funding for Buffalo Public Schools in about four years, Rumore said.

During the candidates interviews with BTF leadership, Walton said she would introduce legislation in favor of creating a school funding plan similar to one in Rochester in which the city allocates a fixed percentage of its resources to the Board of Education every year, according to Rumore.

Brown, a four-term incumbent, did not indicate he would be in favor of such a plan, Rumore said.

“In Rochester they have a formula set up where there is a certain percentage of the resources that the city reserves – basically taxes – that the city receives and that gets forwarded automatically to the school district,” Rumore said. “We’ve been trying to get something like that for years.”