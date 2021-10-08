Buffalo native resists Hochul's request to leave Public Service Commission post

A Buffalo native and longtime aide to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is refusing to give up his post on the Public Service Commission despite Gov. Kathy Hochul's request he resign.

John Maggiore, whose career as a state official dates to Cuomo's father, the late Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, said Friday that he intends to remain a commissioner of the agency, which regulates and oversees the electric, gas, water and telecommunication industries in the state.

"I intend to serve my term and uphold my oath of office," he told The Buffalo News, declining any other comment.

The New York Post reported Thursday that Maggiore and John Howard, another veteran Cuomo aide whom the former governor had appointed PSC chairman, were resisting Hochul's demands for their resignation.

The new governor has emphasized her intention to remove those linked in any way to Attorney General Letitia James' report outlining the complaints of 11 women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. The charges, along with other problems dogging Cuomo for the past several months, forced his resignation Aug. 24.