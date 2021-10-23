Buffalo mayoral race hits final stretch with star power and blue stamps

Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. and City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams were among those who addressed the crowd.

On the sidewalk outside the polling place, two volunteers staffed a table where they handed out blue “Byron Brown” stamps designed for voters to use on write-in ballots. They had sample ballots on display, explaining how to write in a candidate’s name, and gave out hand sanitizer and pens.

+3 Brown and Walton continue to state their cases, with a little help from their friends With one of the nation's most watched local elections less than two weeks away, on the day before early voting was set to begin, the two people who want to lead Buffalo as the city's mayor for the next four years continued to highlight their differences and gather support they hope will carry them to victory.

Fundraising continues familiar pace

The two candidates’ most recent campaign filings, which were submitted Friday, showed that their respective fundraising since Oct. 1 had continued much as it had been for the first nine months of the year.

Brown again raised nearly twice as much as Walton: $340,027 to her $191,295.

In keeping with her earlier filings, Walton did not itemize more than one-third of her contributions. New York State law does not require candidates to itemize contributions under $100.

The two candidates each reported raising a similar amount from contributors out of state. Brown reported raising $34,375 from other states, while Walton reported raising $38,524 from outside New York State.

One of those out-of-state donations to Walton came from Robby Takac, the bassist for the Buffalo-born Goo Goo Dolls, who sent in his $1,020 contribution from California.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mary B. Pasciak Reporter I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com. Follow Mary B. Pasciak Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today