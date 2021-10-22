Buffalo mayoral race fueled by money from outside the city

In the Buffalo mayoral race, much of the money flowing to the two candidates’ campaigns has come from outside of the city – ranging from a $1 donation sent by a teacher in Nebraska to a $7,700 check from a developer in Washington, D.C.

Just over one-half of the $1.5 million that incumbent Byron W. Brown raised in the first nine months of this year came from supporters inside the city, according to filings with the New York State Board of Elections.

India Walton, who raised about $760,000 through the end of September, reported only about one-third of her money coming from Buffalo residents.

But Walton did not itemize another one-third of her contributions, so it is likely that city residents account for more of her funds. Exactly how much more, though, is unclear.

Candidates are not required to itemize donations under $100.

"It is normal not to itemize small cash donations, of which our campaign, being driven by grassroots, working-class Buffalo Democrats, has received an uncommonly large number," said Jesse Myerson, a spokesperson for Walton's campaign.