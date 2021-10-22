Buffalo mayoral race fueled by money from outside the city

In the Buffalo mayoral race, much of the money flowing to the two candidates’ campaigns has come from outside of the city – ranging from a $1 donation sent by a teacher in Nebraska to a $7,700 check from a developer in Washington, D.C.
Just over one-half of the $1.5 million that incumbent Byron W. Brown raised in the first nine months of this year came from supporters inside the city, according to filings with the New York State Board of Elections.
India Walton, who raised about $760,000 through the end of September, reported only about one-third of her money coming from Buffalo residents.
But Walton did not itemize another one-third of her contributions, so it is likely that city residents account for more of her funds. Exactly how much more, though, is unclear.
Candidates are not required to itemize donations under $100.
"It is normal not to itemize small cash donations, of which our campaign, being driven by grassroots, working-class Buffalo Democrats, has received an uncommonly large number," said Jesse Myerson, a spokesperson for Walton's campaign.
Walton did itemize more than 1,100 other donations in that range. That included $1 from a social studies teacher in Omaha and $2 from a supporter in Brooklyn, along with several dozen $99 contributions, most of them from Buffalo.
She raised nearly $100,000 from supporters in other states – about as much as she raised from New York State residents outside of Erie County.
Support Local Journalism
The bulk of Brown’s support outside of Buffalo came from the suburbs of Erie County, which accounted for nearly one-third of his contributions.
The money he raised outside of New York State came mostly from supporters with deep pockets, who sent $1,000 or more apiece. That included $6,500 from Chicago architect Joseph Antunovich and $7,700 from Washington, D.C., resident Norman Jemal, whose father, Douglas, has invested heavily in Buffalo real estate.
Brown received a total of $125,000 from outside New York State, compared with the nearly $100,000 that Walton reported from other states, most of it from donations of $100 or less.
Brown's campaign did not respond to questions from The Buffalo News.
Within Buffalo, most of Walton’s money came from the West Side and Elmwood Village, including many professors and other employees at the University at Buffalo and SUNY Buffalo State, along with other colleges and many nonprofits.
Brown’s contributions within Buffalo flowed heavily from downtown, from developers, business leaders and attorneys.