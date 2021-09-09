Buffalo mayoral candidates spar in debate over policing, crime, poverty

The candidates for mayor of Buffalo squared off Thursday for what is, as of now, the only debate scheduled between them, with Mayor Byron W. Brown and Democrat India B. Walton offering starkly different assessments of a city that Brown has run for the past 16 years.
In opening statements at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library on Jefferson Avenue, Walton ticked off a list of problems the city needs to "finally tackle," including violent crime, a lack of affordable housing and widespread poverty. Walton promised a "bold vision for building a safe and healthy Buffalo using sound policy that is evidence based, data-driven."
Brown described Buffalo in rosier terms – a city on the rise after decades of decline. He was quick to mention results of the 2020 census, calling Buffalo "a city that has finally increased its population for the first time in 70 years."
Walton and Brown were joined by two other mayoral candidates waging write-in campaigns, attorney Benjamin Carlisle and activist Jazz Miles, both of whom leveled criticism at Brown. Carlisle was equally critical of Walton, a self-described democratic socialist, calling that label "the most frightening of all."
Miles used his opening two minutes to offer a history lesson of sorts, laying out the Democratic party's legacy of racism, from the Civil War to Democrats' opposition to civil rights legislation in the 1960s, and support for President Clinton's crime bill in 1992, which critics said led to the mass incarceration of Blacks for minor crimes.
"Byron Brown, you and the Democratic party have failed this city," Miles said.
An initial round of questioning gave both Walton and Brown the opportunity to differentiate themselves on the issue of policing and violent crime.
Walton repeated her plan calling for fundamentally reimagining the role of police in the city, reducing their involvement in matters related to individuals with mental health problems, and noncriminal matters – "we stop police from being dog catchers," she said – and allow them to focus on solving crimes.
Brown pounced, accusing Walton of wanting to "defund the police" by reducing the police budget by $7.5 million, which the mayor said "would result in 100 less police officers on the streets."
"India Walton is completely wrong when she says she hasn't campaigned on defunding the police," Brown said. "She said she would cut $7.5 million from the police department budget."
Walton denied she's among the liberal Democrats who embraced the "defund the police" mantra in the wake of mass protests over police misconduct toward minorities last year. She said the $7.5 million figure was derived from a reputable academic study of the Buffalo Police Department that found the city could save money if it implemented many of the reforms she advocates.
"We don't need tanks on the streets when people peacefully protest," Walton said.
"That's not defunding, that's a responsible use of taxpayer dollars," she added.
The 90-minute program was sponsored by the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and WUFO radio. The event's moderator was WIVB reporter Al Vaughters and panelists included Buffalo News City Hall reporter Deidre Williams, WKBW reporter Taylor Epps, WUFO host Lee Pettigrew and WGRZ reporter/anchor Claudine Ewing.
