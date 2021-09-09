Buffalo mayoral candidates spar in debate over policing, crime, poverty

"Byron Brown, you and the Democratic party have failed this city," Miles said.

An initial round of questioning gave both Walton and Brown the opportunity to differentiate themselves on the issue of policing and violent crime.

Walton repeated her plan calling for fundamentally reimagining the role of police in the city, reducing their involvement in matters related to individuals with mental health problems, and noncriminal matters – "we stop police from being dog catchers," she said – and allow them to focus on solving crimes.

Brown pounced, accusing Walton of wanting to "defund the police" by reducing the police budget by $7.5 million, which the mayor said "would result in 100 less police officers on the streets."

"India Walton is completely wrong when she says she hasn't campaigned on defunding the police," Brown said. "She said she would cut $7.5 million from the police department budget."

Walton denied she's among the liberal Democrats who embraced the "defund the police" mantra in the wake of mass protests over police misconduct toward minorities last year. She said the $7.5 million figure was derived from a reputable academic study of the Buffalo Police Department that found the city could save money if it implemented many of the reforms she advocates.