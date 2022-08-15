Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs controversial Council reapportionment plan into law

Mayor Byron W. Brown has signed into law the controversial redistricting plan for Buffalo's Common Council districts, his office announced late Monday afternoon.

In approving the measure, the mayor said in a statement that complaints about reducing minority representation on the Council were unfounded.

"Many of the comments stated that the Council’s approved map is worse for minority voting power. There are seven majority minority districts in the Council’s approved map (Ellicott, Fillmore, Lovejoy, Masten, Niagara, North and University) as compared to only six in the alternative map," he declared. "Any claim that the Council’s map reduces the likelihood of minority voting power or weakens voting rights is absolutely false."

He added that the process of drawing up the map by the Citizens Commission on Reapportionment and its approval by the Council "met all the legal requirements set forth by the City Charter."

Brown noted that the redistricting plan now will be sent to the county and state boards of elections.

The mayor had until Sept. 2 to take action on the new map. If he had not acted by then, the plan automatically would have become law.

The announcement pointed out that fewer than one-tenth of city's residents expressed opinions on the redistricting plan online or at a public hearing the mayor hosted at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

"This was not overwhelming opposition as erroneously described by some and this number of comments does not represented a 'significant' amount of Buffalo's population," the announcement declared.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

According to the mayor's office, 200 comments were received online, more than half of them from the Delaware and Niagara districts and one-fifth from the Ellicott and Fillmore districts.

Half of the 26 people speaking at the public hearing also came from the Delaware and Niagara districts.

The plan had been strongly opposed by Our City Action Buffalo, which proposed another map which it said was more equitable racially.

The alternative map would have eliminated the Fillmore District, which the group claimed was gerrymandered, and split it between the Niagara District and a new Elmwood-Allentown District.

One of the speakers at the Burchfield Penney was India Walton, a Niagara District resident who challenged Brown in last year's general election. She urged him to veto the plan, noting that the Council "can pass it, but it doesn't have to be your fault. You don't have to be the scapegoat."

When the Common Council approved the map on July 19, Our City Action Buffalo said that it was considering a challenge to it in the courts.

At that time, Council President Darius Pridgen reported that the Council had reviewed the proposed alternative map even though it had not been submitted to the city's commission on reapportionment.

The Council modified the commission's original recommendation to put all of the Valley neighborhood, bounded by the Buffalo River, Van Rensselaer Street and the Niagara Thruway, into the Lovejoy District. The Valley neighborhood had been split between the South and Lovejoy Districts.

In the map approved by the mayor Monday, the South District has the highest population of white people, with 24,089, followed by Delaware District with 22,323 and the Niagara District with 13,720. Niagara also has the highest Hispanic population: 8,286.

The Masten, University and Ellicott districts are home to the largest numbers of African Americans: 23,347; 18,970; and 17,950, respectively.