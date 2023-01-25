Buffalo lawmakers approve installing defibrillators in City Hall; CPR training for city employees

The Buffalo Common Council has unanimously adopted a resolution that calls for the installation of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, on all floors in City Hall, as well as CPR training for city employees.

The resolution by Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman was spurred by the medical emergency experienced on the professional football field in Cincinnati by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this month.

The primary objective for installing the AEDs, according to the resolution, is to achieve a three-minute response time in the event of similar medical emergencies and to ensure the devices are nearby in sufficient quantities for City Hall workers and visitors, which can be the deciding factor between life and death.

"From the Damar Hamlin situation we learned that seconds matter when responding to emergency situations," said Bollman in a statement Wednesday.

"I want to make sure here in City Hall and in all of our city buildings we are prepared to respond, which is why we are calling on our departments to join us in our upcoming council committee meetings. I also think it’s important to offer city employees the opportunity to attend CPR training if they choose," he added.

The resolution calls on the Department of Public Works to allocate the funds for the purchase and installation of AEDs on every floor of the 32-story building, as well as in all other city owned buildings, including its recreational centers, senior buildings and garages. It also requires the Office of Human Resources to develop a training curriculum that manages health emergencies and designates medical emergency point persons for each floor, as well as provide online and in-person CPR training for employees.