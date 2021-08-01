Buffalo GOP weighs helping Byron Brown's write-in campaign for mayor

With only 14,553 enrolled members and outnumbered 7 to 1 by Democrats, Republicans in the City of Buffalo represent a lonely bunch.

They haven't elected a mayor since Chester Kowal in 1961, have registered little influence in city politics for decades, and didn't even bother to name a challenger to Democratic incumbent Byron W. Brown in 2021.

But after India B. Walton upended the local political world by defeating Brown and gaining the Democratic line in last month's primary election, Buffalo's tiny band of Republicans may exert some influence yet. Though nothing is certain, their chairman says the Buffalo GOP stands ready to motivate a significant faction of voters this fall for Brown's uphill write-in campaign – if he asks for their help.

"I can tell you Republicans will be voting this year," said Buffalo GOP Chairman Andrew Pace. "But how active they will be depends on how the mayor reaches out and gives us a reason."

Noting that Walton's brand of democratic socialism is unlikely to attract many Republicans, Pace said an active GOP campaign for Brown – the former chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee – remains a possibility.

"We live in interesting times," Pace said. "We would consider it."