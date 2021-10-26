Brown's campaign manager is out; Walton names more advisers

A campaign manager hired in July to run Mayor Byron Brown's re-election campaign no longer holds that job.

Conor Hurley said he "transitioned" into another role in early October, leaving in place a team headed by Betsey Ball, who led Brown's failed Democratic primary effort against challenger India Walton.

"I have transitioned into a consulting role with the campaign," Hurley told The News from his home in Arlington, Va. "I am confident that the Buffalo-based team that the mayor has in place will be able to carry the mayor across the finish line and secure him re-election on Nov. 2.

Hurley deflected a question on how unusual it is for a campaign manager to leave a race so soon before an election.

"The entire race is unusual," Hurley said. "I don't think anything could be used as a barometer for norms."

A statement from Brown spokesman Mike DeGeorge said the transition was planned "as we all agree that it will be a Buffalo team here on the ground to bring this across the finish line."

Meanwhile, Walton has expanded her team of advisers to guide her through decision-making in a possible transition into City Hall.