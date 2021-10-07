Brown, Walton stress housing and development platforms in bids for support

“My goal … is to see more than 30% of the units in the City of Buffalo be affordable, but I don’t want to do so in such a way that we restrain, and we constrain the marketplace and we create a disincentive for people to want to invest in the City of Buffalo.”

Brown said his administration's funding has helped create more than 2,200 units of affordable housing in the city. In addition, there are more than 1,000 units of affordable housing being built or about to break ground in Buffalo, he said.

Walton, vying to become the first socialist mayor of a major American city since 1960, called herself "an advocate for alternative methods of creating a regenerative, sustaining economy, one that is democratically led and where the workers have a say in how they live their everyday life and the governance over their workplaces."

Walton complimented the efforts of others who, she said, "have worked for many, many years proposing smart, sustainable policies that will finally have an audience in a Walton administration."

Haw Win, a Burmese refugee who came to Buffalo in the early 2000s, opened a laundry that doubled as a community drop-in site and now owns several businesses. He talked about the value of communities working together to improve social and economic conditions.