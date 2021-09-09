Brown, Walton draw clear differences in mayoral debate

"You were compelled to do that because of the outrage," she said to Brown. "Yes, I'm going to be honest, and yes on an increase in taxes."

"Cutting taxes means we will not fund municipal services like trash collection and snowplowing," she said. "Let's stop pulling wool over our eyes."

But the mayor shot back, noting he had "held the line on taxes or cut taxes" during his tenure. He also ridiculed Walton's claim of a 3% tax increase as "modest," noting a home valued at $100,000 would be assessed an additional $300 a year.

"It's a shell game with Ms. Walton," he said. "It doesn't add up."

"I either held the line on taxes or cut taxes in the City of Buffalo," he added.

The packed audience at the library's Eva Doyle Auditorium also saw the campaign debut of two write-in candidates – Jaz Miles and Benjamin Carlisle. They ignored each other while peppering Brown for staying too long in office or questioning Walton's self-identification as a democratic socialist.

But most of the attention centered on Walton and Brown. Walton questioned why her opponent was even on the debate stage after losing the primary, while Brown constantly painted her as "unqualified" for such an executive post.