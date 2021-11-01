Brown, Walton clash over police protests and reform

Brown, who described himself as "a major supporter of Black Lives Matter," said he saw nothing redeeming in Walton's participation.

"It is clear the way Mr. Fisher protested and the way Ms. Walton protests are much different," Brown said. "There were clear objectives out of the protests Mr. Fisher did to bring back things for the community, and not just to shout empty slogans into a megaphone."

Walton said she worked with Open Buffalo and Partnership for the Public Good to come up with 32 policy recommendations that were ignored by the mayor.

"That could have put Buffalo at the forefront of the movement to reform police departments, and our police department, in impactful and positive ways before all of this bubbled over into trouble," Walton said.

"I would also point out that I encouraged the mayor to make marijuana a simple possession enforcement, the lowest level law enforcement priority, long before cannabis was legalized in New York State."

Walton said it was the mayor's inaction over issues with police abuse along with issues of abuse nationally that contributed to the anger that boiled over at Black Lives Matter protests.

As a candidate, Walton has backtracked from the comments she made as a protester, Brown said.