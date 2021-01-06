Brown spokesman says statement on D.C. unrest published ‘accidentally’

A statement condemning the day’s unrest in Washington, D.C., was removed from Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown’s campaign Twitter account shortly after it was posted late Wednesday afternoon.

City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge, in a text message to a Buffalo News reporter, said, the tweet was "an unauthorized draft that was not written by or approved by the Mayor" that was "accidentally posted by a staff member."

The deleted tweet said: “The mob that descended upon the Capitol does not represent the values and character of America. This siege must end. I call for an immediate end for this insurrection.”

The mayor’s campaign Twitter account, which has 1,360 followers, appears to be used infrequently. The most recent posting there is dated Jan. 8, 2020. The mayor usually makes comments and announcements on his City of Buffalo Twitter account, which has 21,400 followers.

The statement was published by several local news outlets, including The Buffalo News.

