 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown spokesman says statement on D.C. unrest published ‘accidentally’
0 comments

Brown spokesman says statement on D.C. unrest published ‘accidentally’

Support this work for $1 a month
Brown DeGeorge

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, left, speaks with city spokesman Michael DeGeorge in 2014.

 Mark Mulville

A statement condemning the day’s unrest in Washington, D.C., was removed from Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown’s campaign Twitter account shortly after it was posted late Wednesday afternoon.

City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge, in a text message to a Buffalo News reporter, said, the tweet was "an unauthorized draft that was not written by or approved by the Mayor" that was "accidentally posted by a staff member."

The deleted tweet said: “The mob that descended upon the Capitol does not represent the values and character of America. This siege must end. I call for an immediate end for this insurrection.”

The mayor’s campaign Twitter account, which has 1,360 followers, appears to be used infrequently. The most recent posting there is dated Jan. 8, 2020. The mayor usually makes comments and announcements on his City of Buffalo Twitter account, which has 21,400 followers.

The statement was published by several local news outlets, including The Buffalo News.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News