Brown commits to mayoral debate co-sponsored by The Buffalo News

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has committed to participating in a debate against his opponent in the mayoral race, Democratic Party nominee India B. Walton, in an event being sponsored by The Buffalo News, WGRZ and Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Walton, who defeated Brown in the Democratic primary, was out of town, and her campaign has not yet committed to participating in the 7 p.m. Oct. 12 debate.

The debate will air live on WGRZ-TV, WNED-TV and WBFO-FM. It will also be simulcast on each outlet's website, as well as at BuffaloNews.com.

Walton, a 39-year-old nurse, union leader and community activist, criticized Brown during the primary campaign for refusing to debate. She surprised many when she defeated Brown in the June 22 primary. During the primary campaign, Brown, who has already matched the record of James Griffin as the longest serving Buffalo mayor, largely ignored his challengers and declined Walton's request to debate.