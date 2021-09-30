Brian Higgins joins list of STOCK Act violators for reporting 3 transactions late

Higgins also bought upwards of $50,000 in stock in Nvidia Corp., a computer systems manufacturer.

Those transactions are interesting because Higgins has not been a big stock trader over the years, said Robert Galbraith, senior research analyst at the Public Accountability Initiative in Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Higgins first reported buying Nvidia stock worth between $1,001 and $15,000 in October 2017, but dramatically increased his holdings last September. Galbraith said that investment could undermine Higgins' credibility on climate issues because Nvidia produces graphic cards used in the energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining industry.

"Failing to disclose these transactions under the requirements of this bill that he himself co-sponsored smells of hypocrisy," Galbraith added. "When Chris Collins pleaded guilty with fraud in connection with his insider trading scheme, Higgins wasted no time publicly denouncing it," Galbraith noted in reference to the former Republican congressman from Clarence who resigned in 2019.

Higgins' stock investments come against the backdrop of a backlash against the very idea that members of Congress should be allowed to invest in individual stocks. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, introduced a bill earlier this year that would ban the practice.