Brian Higgins joins list of STOCK Act violators for reporting 3 transactions late

WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins failed to report three stock transactions, valued at up to $115,000, until 11 months after he made them – even though a law he cosponsored required him to report those deals within 45 days.
Insider, an online news outlet, first reported Higgins' transgression on Thursday. Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, joins 34 other lawmakers – including Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park – who have recently been found to be in violation of the STOCK Act, the 2012 law that requires lawmakers to promptly report their securities transactions.
Forbes magazine reported on Sept. 10 that Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, was late in reporting 13 securities transactions, valued in total at between $356,013 and $865,000.
"Well, it's on me. I made a mistake by neglecting to file a timely periodic transition report for several trades I made last fall," Higgins said. "I take full responsibility for it, I will pay whatever fine is associated with that mistake and I will make sure this doesn't happen again."
Higgins can be fined $200 for each of his late reports under the STOCK Act, the 2012 law requiring that members of Congress report securities transactions within 45 days.
In public disclosures last month, Higgins reported that in September 2020, he sold up to $65,000 worth of stock in Micron Inc., a computer data storage firm, and Sphere 3D Corp., which specializes in cloud computing.
Higgins also bought upwards of $50,000 in stock in Nvidia Corp., a computer systems manufacturer.
Those transactions are interesting because Higgins has not been a big stock trader over the years, said Robert Galbraith, senior research analyst at the Public Accountability Initiative in Buffalo.
Support Local Journalism
Higgins first reported buying Nvidia stock worth between $1,001 and $15,000 in October 2017, but dramatically increased his holdings last September. Galbraith said that investment could undermine Higgins' credibility on climate issues because Nvidia produces graphic cards used in the energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining industry.
"Failing to disclose these transactions under the requirements of this bill that he himself co-sponsored smells of hypocrisy," Galbraith added. "When Chris Collins pleaded guilty with fraud in connection with his insider trading scheme, Higgins wasted no time publicly denouncing it," Galbraith noted in reference to the former Republican congressman from Clarence who resigned in 2019.
Higgins' stock investments come against the backdrop of a backlash against the very idea that members of Congress should be allowed to invest in individual stocks. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, introduced a bill earlier this year that would ban the practice.
“There is an unavoidable potential conflict of interest when members of Congress and their top staffers trade in stocks while making decisions affecting the value of those stocks,” Krishnamoorthi said upon the bill's introduction. “Our legislation will eliminate even the possibility of these conflicts of interest and ensure public servants put their constituents first by banning members and their senior aides from trading individual stocks.”
Higgins, however, said he disagreed with the notion that federal lawmakers should be barred from investing in stocks.
"People are trying to secure their future," he said. "It's what every American can do, and I think we should be able to do it, too, so long as there isn't a conflict."
Reports of potential conflicts between lawmakers' stock trades and their official duties prompted the STOCK Act's passage. The late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, a Democrat who once represented parts of the Buffalo area, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, were the bill's main sponsors.
Insider and other news publications have recently found, though, that lawmakers from both parties don't appear to be taking the law very seriously. Those news outlets have found that 19 Republicans and 16 Democrats appear to have violated the STOCK Act in the past two years, including such prominent figures as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, and Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican.
Higgins' violation is "not the smallest and not the biggest," noted Dave Levinthal, the Kenmore West High School graduate who serves as deputy Washington bureau chief for Insider. Some lawmakers have failed to report dozens of stock trades worth millions of dollars.
"If you're looking for something that's totally bipartisan, you've found it in STOCK Act violations," Leventhal added.