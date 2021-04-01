 Skip to main content
Board rules potential opponent of Mayor Brown off Working Families line
Save Our Democracy rally (copy)

India Walton speaks to about 75 community activists on Bidwell Parkway to discuss racism and the events at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

Erie County elections officials Thursday ruled activist India B. Walton ineligible to run on the Working Families Party line for mayor, raising the likelihood that Mayor Byron W. Brown will face no or only token opposition for a fifth term in the November general election.

Jeremy J. Zellner, Democratic commissioner of the Erie County Board of Elections and also county Democratic chairman, said Thursday that Walton remains on the ballot for the June Democratic primary, where she is expected to run an underdog effort against the four-term incumbent. But she failed to meet deadlines for accepting the Working Families nomination, he said, and cannot be certified.

"Really, there is nothing to rule on," Zellner said. "Prima facia, or on its face, the line is dead."

Zellner said he called Walton earlier in the week to guard against any miscommunication and that one of her supporters attempted to personally deliver her signed acceptance on Wednesday, but after the deadline.

Walton did not return a phone call Thursday seeking comment. But Zellner said her Democratic designating petitions appeared strong and expects that she will serve as Brown's main opponent in the June primary. Two other little known Democrats – Lecandice M. Durham and Scott J. Wilson Jr. – also filed petitions to challenge Brown. It is not known if they will survive objections to their petition signatures that are expected to be filed next week.

Working Families spokesman Dave Chudy acknowledged Thursday that Walton had not complied with all requirements for ballot qualification, but said her failure pointed to a "broader issue."

"You might call this sour grapes, but you have to realize that Jeremy is not only the Democratic elections commissioner but also the Democratic chair," Chudy said. "The Board of Elections has always been helpful in the past. She was never told she had to sign an acceptance. She should have known. But the board let her walk out. That's unfortunate."

Zellner countered that Walton was notified by mail of her acceptance obligations, and has always maintained that he can remain objective while holding both posts, and he faces only occasional criticism for his dual roles. He also said many inexperienced candidates like Walton are receiving bad advice.

"We go through this every year. Candidates need to be careful about who they use as 'professional help,' " he said. "Real professional help would have gotten India Walton on the Working Families line."

Speakers at City Hall on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 talk about defunding police and what they believe are failures of the Brown administration.
