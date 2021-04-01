Board rules potential opponent of Mayor Brown off Working Families line

Erie County elections officials Thursday ruled activist India B. Walton ineligible to run on the Working Families Party line for mayor, raising the likelihood that Mayor Byron W. Brown will face no or only token opposition for a fifth term in the November general election.

Jeremy J. Zellner, Democratic commissioner of the Erie County Board of Elections and also county Democratic chairman, said Thursday that Walton remains on the ballot for the June Democratic primary, where she is expected to run an underdog effort against the four-term incumbent. But she failed to meet deadlines for accepting the Working Families nomination, he said, and cannot be certified.

"Really, there is nothing to rule on," Zellner said. "Prima facia, or on its face, the line is dead."

Zellner said he called Walton earlier in the week to guard against any miscommunication and that one of her supporters attempted to personally deliver her signed acceptance on Wednesday, but after the deadline.

