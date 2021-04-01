Board rules opponent of Mayor Brown off Working Families line

Zellner said Walton's Democratic designating petitions appeared strong and expects that she will serve as Brown's main opponent in the June primary. Two other little known Democrats – Lecandice M. Durham and Scott J. Wilson Jr. – also filed petitions to challenge Brown. It is not known if they will survive objections to their petition signatures that are expected to be filed next week.

Working Families spokesman Dave Chudy acknowledged Thursday that Walton had not complied with all requirements for ballot qualification, but said her failure pointed to a "broader issue."

"You might call this sour grapes, but you have to realize that Jeremy is not only the Democratic elections commissioner but also the Democratic chair," Chudy said. "The Board of Elections has always been helpful in the past. She was never told she had to sign an acceptance. She should have known. But the board let her walk out. That's unfortunate."

Zellner countered that Walton was notified by mail of her acceptance obligations, and has always maintained that he can remain objective while holding both posts, and he faces only occasional criticism for his dual roles. He also said many inexperienced candidates like Walton are receiving bad advice.