Board of Elections to mull appeal of rulings that put Byron Brown on the ballot

Ryan pointed to campaign contributions Sinatra's former law firm, Hodgson Russ, has made in the past to Brown's campaigns, as well as legal work the city has paid the firm to perform.

The state senator also raised concerns about Sinatra's brother, Buffalo real estate developer Nick Sinatra, who has donated to Brown's campaign and has received tax breaks for his developments in the city.

At Friday's federal court hearing, Sinatra said he was aware some had suggested he recuse himself because of his brother's political support for Brown and that he consulted recusal rules before presiding over the hearing.

"There's no basis for recusal. I will apply the facts to the law as best I can," Sinatra said, adding that he intends to have his integrity intact at the end of his judicial career.

Ryan also said he believes Brown's push for the independent line and accompanying the federal ruling will likely allow him to stay on the ballot because there's no guarantee an appeal would be heard before ballots must be finalized.

"Clearly, the timing of when the lawsuits were filed, when they asked for the determination, was all designed to make it so there was no runway left in federal court to get a appeal and the judge knew that."