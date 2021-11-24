 Skip to main content
Board of Elections says Byron Brown got 38,338 write-in votes
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown ended up with 38,338 write-in votes to win re-election, the Erie County Board of Elections said Wednesday after certifying the results. 

Brown, the four-term incumbent who lost the Democratic primary to India B. Walton, launched an unprecedented write-in campaign to defeat Walton in the Nov. 2 general election 59.5% to 40%. 

Walton received 25,773 votes, according to the elections board. 

Others receiving votes were: Ben Carlisle, 219; Jaz Miles, 23; and William O'Dell, 8. 

