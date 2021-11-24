Board of Elections says Byron Brown got 38,338 write-in votes

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown ended up with 38,338 write-in votes to win re-election, the Erie County Board of Elections said Wednesday after certifying the results.
Brown, the four-term incumbent who lost the Democratic primary to India B. Walton, launched an unprecedented write-in campaign to defeat Walton in the Nov. 2 general election 59.5% to 40%.
Walton received 25,773 votes, according to the elections board.
Others receiving votes were: Ben Carlisle, 219; Jaz Miles, 23; and William O'Dell, 8.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McAndrew
Watchdog Team editor
I am the editor of The Buffalo News' Watchdog Team. I have worked at The News since 2016. Prior to that I worked for newspapers in Syracuse, N.Y., and in Pottsville, Pa.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.