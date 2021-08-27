Board of Elections rules against Byron Brown's bid to run on independent line

“There is a problem in the country, whether it’s Georgia or Texas or Erie County where people want to bend election law requirements and rules to accomplish short-term political goals," Cooney said. "That’s not what should be permitted anywhere in this country.”

And from a practical view, Cooney said, “If the timing did not have to be followed … there would be no point in having it.”

Brown said his challenge over the new petition filing date was set in motion when his campaign heard from a national ballot expert who said Brown had a chance to get an independent line on the ballot.

“Once we got that outreach, we hired election law experts. They confirmed it. They suggested that we move forward,” Brown said.

The drive to try to place the mayor’s name on the ballot was viewed as an effort to better his chances for re-election, his campaign has said.

Brown is staging a write-in campaign that will continue for now.

A write-in effort requires each voter to write the candidate’s name in a box on the paper ballot, rather than fill in a circle beside a candidate’s name that is already listed on the ballot.

“Obviously to have your name on the ballot when people go to vote, they see the name, and that’s easier for folks, but we’re pursuing a dual course,” Brown said. “Obviously, we would love to be on the ballot, but if that doesn’t work out, we are still pursuing our write-in candidacy,” he said.

