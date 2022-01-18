Bill De Blasio passes on race for New York governor

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said today he will not run for governor despite strong hints at a candidacy over the past several months.
"I am not going to be running for governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the State of New York," he said today in a Twitter video.
De Blasio, who completed his second term as mayor on Dec. 31, had been widely viewed as a potential candidate in this year's Democratic primary for governor following extensive comments on state affairs and launching a statewide campaign for educational initiatives. He has already established a political committee and plans a statewide tour this year to advance ideas for vastly expanded educational opportunities, financed by taxing the super wealthy.
"We proved we could do big things," he said in his Twitter video today. "There will be more news in the days ahead."
The former mayor's withdrawal means the race for the Democratic nomination has boiled down to incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is expected to report a significant campaign fund when reports are submitted to the state Board of Elections later today. Also competing are Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County, who told the New York Post he will report about $5.2 million in his campaign funds today, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams.
Political observers will also be watching today and Wednesday for campaign finance filings submitted by Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County, considered his party's leading contender, along with former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a former Trump administration official.