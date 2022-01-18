Bill De Blasio passes on race for New York governor

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said today he will not run for governor despite strong hints at a candidacy over the past several months.

"I am not going to be running for governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the State of New York," he said today in a Twitter video.

De Blasio, who completed his second term as mayor on Dec. 31, had been widely viewed as a potential candidate in this year's Democratic primary for governor following extensive comments on state affairs and launching a statewide campaign for educational initiatives. He has already established a political committee and plans a statewide tour this year to advance ideas for vastly expanded educational opportunities, financed by taxing the super wealthy.

"We proved we could do big things," he said in his Twitter video today. "There will be more news in the days ahead."