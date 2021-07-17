Big donations to Brown's reelection campaign have slowed since primary defeat

Brown commits to mayoral debate co-sponsored by The Buffalo News Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has committed to participating in a debate Oct. 12 against his opponent in the mayoral race, Democratic Party nominee India B. Walton.

“This is not a matter of left wing, right wing politics,” Lorigo added. “Buffalo is the driver of the economy for this entire region, and this is a very important election.”

The News reached out to the Walton campaign for comment about the mayor’s fundraising, but received no response.

Professionals from city's wealthier areas powered India Walton to victory Proof of Walton's appeal among urban professionals can be seen in a close look at the election results.

Walton’s fundraising has surged since her primary win, The News reported Friday. Her campaign organization reported to the State Elections Board that donations of $199,000 were received between June 7 and July 11.

Campaign records show that the Brown campaign received a huge flurry of donations – more than $118,000 – in the two weeks before the June 22 primary. That flurry included the $30,000 from the Jacobs family, $10,000 from Rich and $10,000 from Jemal and his associate.

Jemal told The News Saturday that Brown is one of the main reasons why he has chosen to do several major projects in Buffalo.

"The mayor has been an asset to the entire community, not to me," Jemal said. "He's done a fabulous job. He's a pro-business mayor, and we all know that socialism doesn't work. Look at what is going on in Cuba."