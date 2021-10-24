Beaty, Garcia fundraising average $4K a day in final month of Erie County sheriff race

Republican John C. Garcia still has more money at his disposal than any other candidate in the race for Erie County sheriff, $50,000 more than Democrat Kimberly Beaty as of last week.

Garcia and Beaty raised similar amounts over three weeks – about $86,000 by Garcia and almost $82,000 by Beaty – or around $4,000 a day, on average, for each. Still, Garcia has the fatter campaign fund to fuel a blitz of spending before Nov. 2.

2021 election: Erie County sheriff Take a look at our coverage of the 2021 Erie County sheriff's race. Early voting begins Oct. 23. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Early voting began Saturday, with heavy turnout in the City of Buffalo, which also features a hot race for mayor. Turnout in the city is expected to weigh more heavily for Beaty, the Democrat who served as Buffalo's deputy police commissioner and now is public safety director at Canisius College.

Republican candidates in the sheriff's race, who have won the office since 1997, draw their best support from parts of the county outside of Buffalo. Garcia is a retired Buffalo detective now in the private-security business.

In their most recent reports to the state Board of Elections, Beaty had $75,718 on hand, while Garcia’s account held $126,465.