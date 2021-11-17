Beaty admits it's over as sheriff-elect Garcia says he's assembling team

With the Erie County sheriff race now settled, winner John C. Garcia said Wednesday that his transition into office is underway, and Kimberly Beaty, the Democrat who fell short by about 3,000 votes, suggested a lack of party unity hurt her chances.
“I ran as a Democrat, and I am proud to be a Democrat,” Beaty said in a written statement. “It is a shame that some forget their party and the folks in the community that really need them and have supported them.
“Their constituents or the greater good be damned, it all goes by the wayside for self-preservation, and that’s unfortunate,” she said. Beaty did not return telephone messages seeking elaboration.
This year’s hot mayor’s race in Buffalo, and the robust turnout expected among the city’s Democrats, gave the party its best shot in decades to win the sheriff’s office. But did Mayor Byron W. Brown’s write-in campaign, against Democratic primary winner India Walton, lead some voters to bypass other races on the ballot, including the sheriff’s race?
A business PAC promoting Brown told voters to “not vote on the Democratic Party line as you may have done in the past.” The Board of Elections tally so far shows that about 1,800 Buffalo voters cast a ballot in the mayor’s race but skipped the race for Erie County sheriff.
When working as a high-ranking officer in the Buffalo Police Department, Beaty appeared in uniform for a Brown campaign ad years ago. But she and the mayor never appeared together during this campaign season. The Garcia camp then lumped Beaty in with Walton, a democratic socialist who, the results now show, wasn't going over well with the majority of Buffalo voters.
Garcia won with 45.9% of the almost 227,000 votes cast in the four-candidate race.
The outcome of the sheriff's race was too close to call on election night because the thousands of absentee ballots that awaited processing could have eradicated Garcia’s lead of less than 6,000 votes. With the mail-in ballots counted late Tuesday, Garcia led by 3,078 votes, or a little more than a percentage point. The approximately 2,600 affidavit ballots still uncounted are too few to change the outcome.
“At this time, my campaign team and I feel confident, as we did on election night, that I will serve the next four years as Erie County sheriff,” Garcia said in a written statement.
Like Beaty, Garcia won a primary against the candidate preferred by his party’s leadership. Garcia had the backing of incumbent Sheriff Timothy B. Howard and the sheriff who preceded him, current State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, Garcia’s business partner in a private investigation firm.
“I will use the next several weeks building our team and working to properly transition the Erie County Sheriff’s Office to ensure we provide 21st-century law enforcement protection to the citizens of Erie County,” Garcia said. “Our message has resonated with the voters, and I am thankful for their trust in me.”
The sheriff in upstate New York’s most populous county commands around 1,100 employees and directs a budget of more than $100 million. Most of the resources are devoted to the county Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the Correctional Facility in Alden, jails that Howard ran with mixed results. Much attention will be placed on Garcia’s pick for jail management superintendent and for undersheriff, the second-in-command.
While Beaty took more than 70% of the vote in Buffalo and won the towns of Amherst and Tonawanda by narrower margins, she lost to Garcia in every other municipality. She was trounced in some Republican-leaning towns where the sheriff’s road patrols are most active. Garcia took 56% of the vote in Clarence, 68% in Elma and 73% in Sardinia.
Two other candidates in the race, Conservative nominee Karen Healy-Case and independent Ted DiNoto, a registered Republican, nibbled at the vote totals for the major-party candidates.
Beaty’s candidacy was hamstrung in the early stages of the race when the county Democratic Committee selected Brian J. Gould, then the assistant police chief in Cheektowaga, as its nominee. Beaty dropped out, then jumped back in at the urging of a party faction. Beaty won the Democratic primary, and the party poured tens of thousands of dollars into her effort.
The final campaign statement issued as she conceded Tuesday wasn’t all negative: “To get into politics is to create an agenda for the community that pushes forward the best interests of the people,” she said. “Policing is of the heart and mind. It was never about me.
“I am happy that I had the good fortune to meet so many residents of Erie County from all backgrounds and walks of life. I am proud of our campaign. We worked in the realm of honesty, integrity, experience, and leadership. I appreciate that I had the opportunity,” Beaty said.