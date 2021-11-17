Beaty admits it's over as sheriff-elect Garcia says he's assembling team

While Beaty took more than 70% of the vote in Buffalo and won the towns of Amherst and Tonawanda by narrower margins, she lost to Garcia in every other municipality. She was trounced in some Republican-leaning towns where the sheriff’s road patrols are most active. Garcia took 56% of the vote in Clarence, 68% in Elma and 73% in Sardinia.

Two other candidates in the race, Conservative nominee Karen Healy-Case and independent Ted DiNoto, a registered Republican, nibbled at the vote totals for the major-party candidates.

Beaty’s candidacy was hamstrung in the early stages of the race when the county Democratic Committee selected Brian J. Gould, then the assistant police chief in Cheektowaga, as its nominee. Beaty dropped out, then jumped back in at the urging of a party faction. Beaty won the Democratic primary, and the party poured tens of thousands of dollars into her effort.

The final campaign statement issued as she conceded Tuesday wasn’t all negative: “To get into politics is to create an agenda for the community that pushes forward the best interests of the people,” she said. “Policing is of the heart and mind. It was never about me.

“I am happy that I had the good fortune to meet so many residents of Erie County from all backgrounds and walks of life. I am proud of our campaign. We worked in the realm of honesty, integrity, experience, and leadership. I appreciate that I had the opportunity,” Beaty said.

