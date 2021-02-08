Ballot changes prompt deadline for party reregistration

Voters belonging to political parties no longer qualifying for ballot status have until Sunday to switch registrations, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

Republican Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr and Democratic Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner noted that only the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties reached the 130,000 vote threshold in the 2020 election to stay on the New York ballot.

Green, Independence, Libertarian, SAM, Women’s Equality and Reform party members must now affiliate with one of the remaining four if they wish to participate in primaries, the commissioners said. Otherwise, they will only be eligible to vote in special and general elections.

Any enrollment change received after Feb. 14 will not be in effect until a week after this year’s June primary. They also said about 36,000 affected registrants in Erie County were recently notified with a letter that included an affiliation change form and affidavit to sign and return to the BOE.

“We want to make sure people understand their options, because this does alter the ballot as New Yorkers have known it for quite a few years,” Mohr said, adding that those not satisfied with the four remaining choices may write in a party of their own.