At debate, Walton promises 'bold vision,' Brown says 'she has no record of success'

Walton denied that 100 police officers would be laid off if she becomes mayor, which Brown in his campaign ads has said would happen.

Carlisle said 100 officers would quit on the day Walton becomes mayor.

“Who is the real India Walton?” Carlisle asked.

He pointed to her vulgar comments at protests and on Facebook.

If Walton wins the election, Carlisle said, “a nightmare would become a reality.”

"Who is India Walton?" Walton asked. "I most definitely am real. I am certainly resilient.”

And, Walton said, she is ready to take office as mayor, pointing to her ability to overcome challenges in her life, such as growing up in poverty and having a child as a teen.

She highlighted her experience as a nurse and nonprofit leader, and with her voice rising and gesturing to the auditorium of high school students, asked them to think about the kind of city they want to see the next four years and eight years.

If elected, she said, she would not serve for as long as Brown has.

“I’m not going to be in office for 12 or 16 years,” she said.