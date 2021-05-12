Astorino stalks 'politically wounded' Cuomo in second campaign for governor

Indeed, while Zeldin consistently meets with local party leaders during his trips to Buffalo, Astorino stood alone in Niagara Square with nary a party supporter – a sign he may not command the same GOP support as seven years ago. That seems OK with him.

"I think a primary is a good thing because for the next year we will focus on good Republican ideas and candidates," he said. "But we are in the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader and there are some people who don't want the game to be played."

Still, he saves his sharpest barbs for Cuomo and the Democrats, whom he says have infused Albany with a "radicalism" that voters never bargained for. His bipartisan approach in Democratic Westchester, he says now, can set a template for bargaining with the state Legislature. And to make his point, he summoned the word "balance" several times during a wide ranging news conference.

Like Zeldin, he remains an unabashed supporter of Donald J. Trump in a state the former president lost by 23 points last November.

"I'm a Trump supporter. ... I voted for him twice," he said. "We've got to stand up to the far left agenda that is destroying middle class jobs and sending people to the exits."