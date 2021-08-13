Assembly suspending Cuomo impeachment investigation

The Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo upon his resignation, which takes effect Aug. 25, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday afternoon in a statement.

He gave two reasons.

The purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee's investigation was to determine whether Cuomo should remain governor, Heastie said. His resignation will make that moot.

Second, the state constitution doesn't authorize the New York State Legislature "to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office," he said.

Heastie said the committee "did uncover credible evidence" regarding allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, the alleged misuse of state resources in relation to the governor's memoir and "misleading disclosure of nursing home data" during the pandemic.

"This evidence – we believe – could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned," Heastie said in the statement.