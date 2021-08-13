 Skip to main content
Assembly suspending Cuomo impeachment investigation
APTOPIX Cuomo Sexual Harassment (copy)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.

 Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo upon his resignation, which takes effect Aug. 25, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday afternoon in a statement.

He gave two reasons.

The purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee's investigation was to determine whether Cuomo should remain governor, Heastie said. His resignation will make that moot.

New-York-State-Assemblyman-Speaker-Carl-Heastie-Mulville (copy)

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday that his chamber's decision on whether to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not be based solely on the outcome of the attorney general's investigation of sexual harassment allegations.

Second, the state constitution doesn't authorize the New York State Legislature "to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office," he said.

Heastie said the committee "did uncover credible evidence" regarding allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, the alleged misuse of state resources in relation to the governor's memoir and "misleading disclosure of nursing home data" during the pandemic.

"This evidence – we believe –  could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned," Heastie said in the statement.

He said the evidence has been turned over to "relevant investigatory authorities." He said Attorney General Letitia James is still investigating issues related to Cuomo's $5 million book deal, that the U.S. Attorney's Office is investigating the handling of nursing home data, and that law enforcement officials in five counties are investigating the alleged incidents of sexual misconduct.

