Assembly Democratic leader stops impeachment probe of Democrat Cuomo

Under the state’s various laws, rules and even the constitution, there are many vague aspects about the process of impeaching a governor. One explicit provision in the constitution, though: impeachment proceedings shall be limited to an action to remove someone from office and, if lawmakers choose, to ensure that individual never holds elected office again in New York.

Heastie, in a written statement Friday afternoon, said the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine if Cuomo should stay in office. That was rendered moot when Cuomo said he was resigning, Heastie said. Also, he cited the constitutional limitations involving an impeachment move against someone who has already left office.

The Assembly leader did tease out to the public, without any details, that the Judiciary Committee had collected plenty of evidence against Cuomo – on the sexual harassment and other matters – that “could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Heastie said he asked Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Long Island Democrat and head of the Judiciary Committee, to turn over evidence collected in the Assembly impeachment probe to other entities already investigating Cuomo.