As veto is overridden, Niagara Falls takes another step toward reassessment

Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins said homeowners who expect reassessment to raise their taxes may not be right.

"As the property value goes up, the tax rate comes down. So we may be paying similar, close, less, maybe a little more. But at least it will be fair," Tompkins said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tompkins said he's heard estimates over the years that a revaluation might cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1.2 million. He said it's time to find out.

"It's going to give us part of the information we need make a well-informed decision," Tompkins said. "To me it's a no-brainer, and everyone should be voting yes."

The Council intends to use federal money from the American Rescue Plan to pay for a revaluation.

"While the tax levy isn't going to change, the way the chairs are arranged may change. Even that may not be as one might predict," Restaino said. "That's why reassessments are always very emotionally charged topics everywhere, not just in Niagara Falls."

Myles said that because the city aborted a 2006 reassessment process because of public protests, assessments in parts of the city, especially LaSalle and Cayuga Island, are older than that.