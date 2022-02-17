As veto is overridden, Niagara Falls takes another step toward reassessment

Niagara Falls is not yet fully committed to reassessing all property in the city, but Wednesday saw another step in what Councilwoman Traci L. Bax called "the right direction."
The City Council voted unanimously to override Mayor Robert M. Restaino's veto of a resolution it passed Jan. 19 to seek bids from appraisal companies to help set the new property values.
The original vote was 4-1 in favor of issuing a request for proposals, but Wednesday, Councilman David J. Zajac, who voted no the first time around, joined his colleagues in moving forward.
The bidding "gives us more information to make a better educated decision going forward for the future votes for a reassessment," Zajac said.
While houses in some areas are underassessed, houses in poor minority neighborhoods are overassessed, Councilman Donta L. Myles argued.
"More affluent areas in Niagara Falls pay relatively less tax based on their house values, as the people in the downtown area pay more than their fair share on the lower values of their homes," Myles said.
"That could very well be the case," Restaino conceded in an interview Thursday. "If a company were gathering that data for purposes of a reassessment, we'd have a better fix on that."
Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins said homeowners who expect reassessment to raise their taxes may not be right.
"As the property value goes up, the tax rate comes down. So we may be paying similar, close, less, maybe a little more. But at least it will be fair," Tompkins said.
Tompkins said he's heard estimates over the years that a revaluation might cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1.2 million. He said it's time to find out.
"It's going to give us part of the information we need make a well-informed decision," Tompkins said. "To me it's a no-brainer, and everyone should be voting yes."
The Council intends to use federal money from the American Rescue Plan to pay for a revaluation.
"While the tax levy isn't going to change, the way the chairs are arranged may change. Even that may not be as one might predict," Restaino said. "That's why reassessments are always very emotionally charged topics everywhere, not just in Niagara Falls."
Myles said that because the city aborted a 2006 reassessment process because of public protests, assessments in parts of the city, especially LaSalle and Cayuga Island, are older than that.
"Most of the rest of the city is footing the bill," Myles said.
The state Office of Real Property Services estimates that overall, Niagara Falls real estate is assessed at 67% of its actual market value.
Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer called the city's valuations "distorted."
Restaino's veto message asserted that the recovery period from the Covid-19 pandemic was the wrong time to start a revaluation process.
"If we were to start the reassessment process today, I may have supported the mayor's veto," Spanbauer said. "But as we know, the reassessment process will likely be a two-year process."