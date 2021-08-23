As Kathy Hochul prepares to govern NY, women leaders optimistic more change is coming

"She's such a compassionate person and feels people's pain," Peoples-Stokes said. She believes that will make the future governor more sympathetic to the dire situation tenants and landlords face as the eviction moratorium comes to an end.

But it's not just an ability to empathize.

She believes Hochul will be more open and more accessible to everyone.

"It's like the door is open," Peoples-Stokes said. "A door has opened for me to have ongoing conversations about the people who I represent," Peoples-Stokes said.

Assemblywoman Monica P. Wallace said Hochul is already showing a new leadership style.

She liked that Hochul signaled in her appearance on the "Today" show that she will likely require masks for all schoolchildren in the fall. Cuomo had punted that decision to local governments and school districts for this school year, frustrating education leaders and parents.

"Moms need to go back to work. They need their kids back in school to do that. ... She's already said: 'I don't see how we avoid it.' That's more than we've gotten from our governor," Wallace said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month