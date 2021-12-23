Appellate court upholds arbitration of Lockport clerk's firing

A state arbitrator must decide whether the April 2020 firing of Lockport City Clerk Richelle J. Pasceri was legal and if not, whether Pasceri should get her job back.

Mayor Michelle M. Roman, a Democrat, fired Pasceri, a Republican who had been clerk for eight years, asserting that Pasceri had failed to perform some job duties adequately. Paul K. Oates, a former radio personality and onetime Niagara County Legislature clerk, replaced Pasceri.

She is represented by the Lockport Department Head Association. The city asserted that Pasceri was not eligible to join that union, because the terms of its contract allegedly interfered with the city charter provision allowing the mayor to fire the clerk.

Boniello disagreed and found that the arbitration clause in the union contract applied to Pasceri.

