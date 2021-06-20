Another 888 ballots cast on final day of early voting in Erie County

A total of 888 ballots were cast Sunday in Erie County on the final day of early voting for Tuesday’s primary elections, Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced.

In all, 8,496 voters visited 37 polling places in Erie County during the nine days of early voting.

According to the commissioners, Democrats made up 5,913 of the voters. There were 2,255 Republicans, 298 Conservatives and 30 with the Working Families Party.

Polls throughout Erie County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for Primary Day.

