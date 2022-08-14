 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another 613 cast early ballots Sunday in Erie County for Aug. 23 primary election

Another 613 ballots were cast Sunday on the second day of early voting for the Aug. 23 primary in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported.

That brought the two-day total of ballots to 1,414. Early voting will continue through next Sunday, Aug. 21.

Registered Democrats and Republicans are choosing candidates for the House of Representatives in the 23rd and 26th Districts. Registered Democrats, Republicans and Conservatives also are voting in the 61st State Senate District.

Early voting is being held at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday.

For information on polling locations and candidates on the August primary ballot, call the Board of Elections at 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

