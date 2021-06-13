Another 576 voters cast early ballots in Erie County

A total of 576 voters cast their ballots Sunday on the second day of early voting for the June 22 primary elections, Erie County Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported.
The two-day total stands at 1,480 votes.
Erie County has 37 polling places available for early voting. They are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
