Andrew Giuliani joins field of GOP gubernatorial hopefuls

Andrew Giuliani acknowledges he is aiming high in his first attempt at elected office.

But just before he officially announced his Republican candidacy for governor Tuesday at Battery Park in Manhattan, the 35-year-old son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told The Buffalo News that no other intraparty rival can match the political knowledge he has gained from a lifetime in New York politics.

"I may be 'on page' young, but I think I have as much if not more experience ... than anyone else who has officially announced at this point," he said in a Monday afternoon phone interview. "I've seen from a very young age how to win very difficult races.

"There was a little kid learning through osmosis," he added of his father's time in City Hall, "and seeing the kind of reform we are going to bring to New York State."