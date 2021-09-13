And then there were none? Alden to vote in November on upsizing Town Board

"It really comes down just to more input," he said.

The candidates running for supervisor this November are both in favor of returning the board to five members.

Incumbent Supervisor Dean Adamski said the board needs more people for more ideas.

"It's always good to have more minds at the table, more minds, more ideas," Adamski said. "On a three-man board, two people can do anything they want."

The other towns that downsized from five to three members, then back to five are West Seneca, Evans, Orchard Park and Hamburg. The downsizing wave was ushered in by community activist Kevin Gaughan, who said it would save municipalities money.

Brett Sitzman, who is running against Adamski for supervisor, said he remembers Gaughan's downsizing campaign.

"I don't believe it ever panned out the way it was intended," Sitzman said, adding that the larger board provides more accountability. "I don't ever remember my taxes going down as a result of it."

Former Supervisor Harry F. "Bud" Milligan served on the three-person board, and never liked it. He also was highway superintendent for 24 years under a five-person board.