Analysis: Why Jacobs voted to bar Greene from committees, but Reed didn't

The Democratic-led House voted to oust Greene from the Education and Budget committees by a 230-199 vote.

And afterward, Jacobs – a former Buffalo School Board member, a charter school founder and founder of the Bison Fund, which provides private education to disadvantaged youths – said his education background was "a determinant factor" in his decision.

"I was bothered by many things of hers but the videos of her following that young person who, you know, was a survivor of the Parkland shooting was just so disturbing and bothersome to me," Jacobs said. "And I thought it reflected incredible callousness or ignorance. Either one, I just thought, disqualifies her from being able to serve on the Education Committee, making federal education policy."

While Greene disavowed her earlier comments during a Wednesday meeting of the House Republican Conference, Jacobs said: "There was a fundraising email going out, you know, on her Twitter page that she's being attacked and so I think that made it a little disingenuous."