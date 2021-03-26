Analysis: Still no final marijuana deal as lobbying takes on urgent, last-minute pace

ALBANY – All the usual characterizations, metaphors and analogies have been used throughout the week to describe both the nature of the talks to legalize marijuana in New York, but also how close the talks are to wrapping up.
There is the oft-used “sausage-making," describing how one does not want to see how government decision-making is made.
Football became the most popular this week. The marijuana negotiators were “on the 5-yard line” earlier this week and then on Wednesday they were on the goal line.
On Friday morning, the end zone remained elusive.
Two days after sources said there had been a tentative deal to legalize marijuana, no actual bill has popped in a state-owned tracking system.
One result of the delay is another moment for stakeholders either trying to jam in a provision or protect a provision already tentatively agreed to this week.
Counties versus cities
A prime example began playing out Thursday afternoon and continued to rage Friday morning in emails, texts and social media. It pits counties against cities, towns and villages.
It began with Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive and president of a statewide group of county executives, on Thursday saying the final deal gives counties only 1% of the sales tax revenues, which he said is significantly less than the 3% counties get from alcohol sales.
Molinaro, who ran against Cuomo in 2018, said legalizing marijuana will “dramatically increase the need and demand” for a variety of county services in the areas of public health and public safety.
But other forms of local governments said they support the way the taxes would be distributed .
Peter Baynes, executive director of the New York Conference of Mayors, said it will be cities, towns and villages, not counties, that will most feel the costs of marijuana through law enforcement expenses and code compliance work.
“NYCOM’s view is that this new cannabis tax is not the traditional local sales tax and shouldn’t be treated as such," Baynes said Thursday.
On Friday morning, Baynes fired off a letter to all 213 state lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate.
“The 3% city/village/town and 1% county split of the new cannabis excise tax is the fair and appropriate way to address the local impacts that will be felt by legalization of adult-use cannabis. NYCOM urges you to retain this agreement in the final legislation you vote upon in the coming days,’’ he wrote.
Meanwhile, marijuana legalization opponents were sending out last-minute pleas to their backers, sharing via Twitter the telephone numbers of senators who, they believe, can be convinced to vote no on the looming legalization bill.
A group of marijuana and hemp growers then took that tweet and blasted it out to its members and supporters, saying it was a “handy” list to use in calling those same senators to urge a yes vote.
Possible end around floated
In past years, governors and legislative leaders would often announce a deal, even if the last of the nitty gritty detail work was not done – things as simple as proofreading to ensure no innocent or not-so-innocent mistake had been made by negotiators.
But mistrust in Albany is at a level rarely before seen in recent times. That would seem to indicate, several state sources said Thursday, that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie would rather not announce a historic change in New York’s drug law until the bill is formally introduced into the official legislative records.
Some sources were saying a bill might not been introduced until Saturday. Optimists were saying things could al be resolved Friday afternoon.
Another school of thought has been heard: a deal just between the Assembly and Senate. That theory is based on both houses having supermajority status, meaning Democrats on their own could override Cuomo without having to rely on GOP votes. So, if Cuomo won't finalize a deal soon with lawmakers, that theory, expressed by some government insiders, the Assembly and Senate can act on their own, send him the approved bill and dare him to veto it.