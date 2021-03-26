Analysis: Still no final marijuana deal as lobbying takes on urgent, last-minute pace

A group of marijuana and hemp growers then took that tweet and blasted it out to its members and supporters, saying it was a “handy” list to use in calling those same senators to urge a yes vote.

Possible end around floated

In past years, governors and legislative leaders would often announce a deal, even if the last of the nitty gritty detail work was not done – things as simple as proofreading to ensure no innocent or not-so-innocent mistake had been made by negotiators.

But mistrust in Albany is at a level rarely before seen in recent times. That would seem to indicate, several state sources said Thursday, that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie would rather not announce a historic change in New York’s drug law until the bill is formally introduced into the official legislative records.

Some sources were saying a bill might not been introduced until Saturday. Optimists were saying things could al be resolved Friday afternoon.