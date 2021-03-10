Analysis: State GOP chief plays long game in targeting Hochul

"Andrew Cuomo's victims are not silent. They grow louder by the day," he added. "Kathy Hochul's silence, however, is deafening."

Langworthy on Wednesday labeled Hochul – Cuomo's running mate through two elections – part of a "cadre of enablers" that have allowed the governor to avoid resignation or even impeachment after six women have claimed the governor sexually harassed them. Cuomo has also been dogged by allegations that his administration hid data concerning Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and that it oversaw faulty construction methods on the new Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River.

Now, Langworthy is demanding that Hochul reveal her knowledge of, and responses to, the incidents. If she doesn't, then he insists she is not only "directly complicit in this corrupt administration," she demonstrates her absence from the inner circles of Albany influence.

"She talks about how she's the governor's right hand and she's working directly with Andrew Cuomo to get so many great things done," he said. "Is she there as a good will ambassador or is she there as an actual government official?

"If you didn't know what was going on in the administration, what the hell were you doing?" he asked.