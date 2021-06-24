Analysis: Numbers tell story of Brown's defeat as four-term mayor weighs options

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Niagara has been gentrified with younger and far more progressive voters," Masiello said, noting poorer areas also produced Walton votes. "These want change and are not happy with the status quo."

Election results also show Brown receiving fewer votes Tuesday than in any of his four prior Democratic mayoral primaries. His 9,625 votes was more than 4,000 fewer than 2017 and more than 16,000 fewer than 2009. Brown also attracted fewer votes in seven of the nine Common Council districts in 2021 compared to his four previous primary races.

And his home district of Masten, where his career started as a Council member, produced only a 55% to 41% victory compared to much higher victories in the past.

Others note the complacency with which the mayor faced Walton. Ignoring her and fellow challenger Le'Candice M. Durham throughout the campaign, he refused to debate and sought votes by simply acting as mayor. His television ads were also deemed generally positive, apparently oblivious to the threat Walton was mounting.

Speed-zone cameras, teachers union played a role

Some also pointed to community ire over his program to fine speeders caught on cameras outside school zones, which Walton also obliquely cited in a Wednesday interview with The Buffalo News.