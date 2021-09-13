Analysis: For Congress, a daunting September, with much at stake for Buffalo

• The Child Tax Credit. In July, many American families started receiving monthly government checks of up $300 for every child under age 17, thanks to an expanded Child Tax Credit that aims to cut childhood poverty in half. The reconciliation bill will determine whether that's just a one-year one-off, or whether the expanded credit – which is likely to have profound impacts in poor cities like Buffalo – is extended, probably through at least 2024.

• The full SALT deduction. The Republican Congress of 2017 trimmed the deduction homeowners can get for the state and local taxes they paid. Once unlimited, that deduction is now capped at $10,000, but many lawmakers from high-tax states – like Schumer – want that cap removed. "We're working toward that goal," Schumer said this week, yet it's unclear such a move would pass muster with progressives who see it as a gift to wealthy homeowners.

The $3.5 trillion question

All of the benefits in that $3.5 trillion bill hinge on whether Democrats can pass it – or whether they will have to shrink it in order to get the votes they need.