Analysis: Delay in final New York pot deal opens door to flurry of last-minute lobbying

But mistrust in Albany is at a level rarely before seen in recent times. That would seem to indicate, several state sources said Thursday, that Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie would rather not announce a historic change in New York’s drug law until the bill is formally introduced into the official legislative records.

The marijuana talks are coming at an especially sensitive time, as Cuomo finds himself in a growing number of scandals and investigations on matters from sexual harassment claims against him to Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and, most recently, stories the governor had family members and friends prioritized for Covid testing last spring.

The marijuana talks come after Stewart-Cousins recently called on Cuomo to resign in the wake of the scandals and as Heastie started an impeachment probe of the governor.

“My understanding is, especially given all the drama in Albanyland … it wouldn’t surprise me that dynamics outside of cannabis are coming into play a little," Moore said.

Some sources were saying Thursday and Friday that the actual legislation might not be introduced until Saturday. Optimists said a deal Friday late afternoon or evening was possible.