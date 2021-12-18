Analysis: Candidates for governor making quiet maneuvers

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s already 2022 – at least as far as the contest for governor of New York is concerned.

Nobody is yet slating rallies in Niagara Square, and the candidates are saving their TV dollars for later. But it’s under way.

And some of the most important aspects in the contest for governor occur in what you don’t see.

Take Gov. Kathy Hochul. You don’t see her spending much time at her Buffalo home. Sure, she addressed lakefront flooding problems last weekend in Hamburg. But the new governor spends most of her time these days in New York City. Because that’s where the votes are.

Indeed, Tom Precious of The Buffalo News’ Albany Bureau reported back in October that Hochul had spent 62% of all or part of her days as governor in New York City. Through late October, she held 60 public events in the Big Town, not counting the many undisclosed private meetings, dinners or fundraisers.

“New York City will deliver more than half the primary vote for governor in June,” he wrote in October, and nothing – including Hochul’s schedule – has changed since then.