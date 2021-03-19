Amid calls for resignation, Cuomo relishes enduring support of Black community

"It's not just African Americans saying, 'We support him,' " he added. "It's African Americans saying, 'Let due process take its course.' "

Blue reasons that if the same demands over alleged sexual indiscretions were applied by Republicans, then former President Donald J. Trump would never have been elected to office.

Other Black leaders have adopted the same approach. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo has stopped short of calling for Cuomo's resignation, asking for investigations started by the Assembly and state attorney general to proceed. So has Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen, pointing to the same perspective he says may be unique to African Americans.

"I talked to five African Americans today about this, four female and one male," he said, "and all felt the governor should not step down until there is an investigation or there is some really damaging evidence that people are not aware of now.

"I look at a demographic that often does not trust, especially government systems. African Americans deal with accusations all the time and feel they aren't heard."

That feeling seems to guide the Black community's approach to Cuomo's predicament, Pridgen said.