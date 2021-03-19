Amid calls for resignation, Cuomo relishes enduring support of Black community

It was no coincidence Wednesday that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo chose Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem to receive his shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19.
Surrounded by clergy and leaders from America's best known Black neighborhood (whom he referred to as "family"), the embattled governor found himself basking in the praise of celebrated figures such as former Rep. Charles B. Rangel – one of the "old lions" of Harlem Democrats.
"I have so much confidence that somebody is in charge and that we're going to get through this thing," the 90-year-old Korean War veteran said of Cuomo's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, all to applause and heads nodding in affirmation.
Amid allegations of scandal and increasing demands for his resignation, Cuomo's Wednesday appearance allowed him to retreat and regroup in the heart of his African American base – the same base that appears to remain loyal while other Democrats abandon him.
According to a new Siena College poll, support among Blacks constitutes a major component of the 50% of New Yorkers who believe Cuomo should not leave office until investigations are completed into allegations of sexual harassment and lack of transparency in Covid-19 data. Last week's Siena Research Institute survey of 805 registered voters shows 61% of African Americans view Cuomo favorably, with only 21% unfavorably. That compares to only 37% of whites with a favorable view of the governor, and 53% who view him unfavorably.
The Siena College poll found that only one-third of respondents believe the governor should run again.
And while 41% of whites think Cuomo should leave now, only 22% of Blacks agree. Blacks are even willing to grant the governor a fourth term, with 59% saying he should be re-elected, compared to only 29% of whites.
It all leads Siena poll spokesman Stephen A. Greenberg to note the governor's strong support among Blacks, though with several caveats.
"The vast majority of Black voters in New York and nationally are Democrats," Greenberg said, pointing out that African Americans naturally constitute the most loyal cadre of Democrats and would be expected to support him.
"Historically, the Black leadership and Black clergy are solidly Democratic and solidly behind Andrew Cuomo. It's worth noting they are clearly part of his base, but so, too, are a majority of Democrats."
Local Black leaders, however, say Black loyalty to Cuomo involves more than mere party loyalty. They say African Americans remain wary of accusations that are not proved, citing arrests of Blacks throughout history often based on accusations, more than facts. They identify, they say, with a need for justice that may also surround the Cuomo case.
"For many years, criminal justice for African Americans has been determined by the color of their skin," said the Rev. Mark E. Blue, president of the Buffalo NAACP, pointing to an "innocent until proven guilty" mantra for whites and a "locked up to await arraignment" policy for Blacks.
"It's not just African Americans saying, 'We support him,' " he added. "It's African Americans saying, 'Let due process take its course.' "
Blue reasons that if the same demands over alleged sexual indiscretions were applied by Republicans, then former President Donald J. Trump would never have been elected to office.
Other Black leaders have adopted the same approach. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo has stopped short of calling for Cuomo's resignation, asking for investigations started by the Assembly and state attorney general to proceed. So has Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen, pointing to the same perspective he says may be unique to African Americans.
"I talked to five African Americans today about this, four female and one male," he said, "and all felt the governor should not step down until there is an investigation or there is some really damaging evidence that people are not aware of now.
"I look at a demographic that often does not trust, especially government systems. African Americans deal with accusations all the time and feel they aren't heard."
That feeling seems to guide the Black community's approach to Cuomo's predicament, Pridgen said.
"Everybody I talk to says there needs to be an investigation, but they're not willing to jump on the guilty bandwagon," he said.
Still, Cuomo may have ventured into Harlem this week to shore up a support base that has withered significantly in recent weeks, even if remaining relatively strong. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers is now the highest ranking Black official to join the chorus of resignation demands. And Greenberg notes that Cuomo's Black support has slipped since Siena's last poll in February.
African Americans just a month ago registered much stronger support – 79% favorable and 14% unfavorable. More revelations and more calls for resignation may erode his support further, even among Blacks.
But for now, Greenberg says the governor will continue to rely on Siena's overall numbers showing 35% of New Yorkers surveyed want Cuomo to resign, compared to 50% who don't.
"He keeps saying 'I was elected by the people,' " he said. "This poll allows him to keep saying that."