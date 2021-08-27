Amherst GOP gains edge in court ruling on ballot access

Republicans running for Amherst supervisor and Town Board will have another, potentially pivotal ballot line in November's election if a state judge's decision in their favor is upheld on appeal.
A town resident claimed the newly formed United for Amherst committee hadn't collected enough legitimate signatures on the party's nominating petitions, arguing hundreds of the signatures should be thrown out, including several dozen that were printed by hand instead of signed in cursive.
But State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled United for Amherst provided sufficient evidence to verify the identity of those voters, a decision that could make the difference in a narrow contest this fall.
Amherst Republican Chairman Brian Rusk said the court's decision proves the filing was "frivolous" and he blasted the case as inappropriate election meddling by town Democrats.
"They're nitpicking to suppress people to take away their opportunity to vote and participate in the electoral system," Rusk said.
Amherst resident Darlene Maclay is represented by Brittany Penberthy and Jessica Kulpit, attorneys with ties to the Democratic Party who took the case pro bono.
"There are rules," Kulpit said. "The election law spells out the requirements, the rules and the standards by which petitions can be submitted. We believe, and we believe the law will support, that these rules were violated."
This is one of two lawsuits involving the United for Amherst committee making their way through the court system now.
Larry Hunter, a founder of United for Amherst, said committee organizers have growing concerns over how Supervisor Brian Kulpa and Town Board Democrats have handled major decisions involving development and green space in the town, including the massive Amherst Central Park project.
Amherst Democratic Chairman Jerry Schad scoffed at the notion that United for Amherst is independent. He said the involvement in the group of Republicans such as Hunter, a member of the town GOP committee, and Marshall Wood, a former Amherst Republican chairman, is a sign that the group is "not independent by any stretch of the imagination."
United for Amherst petition carriers collected signatures that would allow GOP town supervisor candidate Jay DiPasquale and Town Board candidates Ray Herman and Dan Rider to hold another line on November's ballot.
Maclay is a registered Republican but Schad freely admits the party supports her legal challenge. Her challenge argues hundreds of signatures were collected improperly – enough to invalidate the petition, which required 750 legitimate signatures for United for Amherst to get its place on the ballot.
A focus of the legal challenge was a group of 47 people who printed their names on the nominating petitions instead of signing them in cursive.
"We believe hand-printed names are not permissible and should not be accepted," Kulpit said.
United for Amherst responded by going back to get notarized statements affirming the petition signers had, in fact, printed their own names on the documents.
Colaiacovo, in his ruling earlier this month, said those affidavits made for compelling evidence and Maclay had not met the high burden of proof required to invalidate them.
Presuming that any hand-printed signature is on its face invalid would, the judge wrote, "set a dangerous precedent."
Ralph Mohr, the Republican Erie County elections commissioner, said the county Board of Elections had approved the nominating petitions and generally speaking will accept printed signatures if evidence, such as an affidavit or testimony, proves it came from the voter in question.
Kulpit and Penberthy are appealing Colaiacovo's decision to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department.
Maclay also had claimed the petition carriers engaged in fraud, by concealing the purpose of the petition from prospective signers, but her lawyers have set aside that allegation, a decision Schad said was made for practical purposes as the election looms closer.
"It was a nuisance case," Rusk said.
It's unclear how much Republicans will benefit from the ruling if it stands. Democrats hold a growing enrollment advantage in the town, and Schad said Republicans' efforts to gain another ballot line show how "nervous" they are.
Democrats hold all five Town Board seats, but Michael Szukala won the final seat in the 2019 election by just 49 votes over Republican Joseph Spino. Three seats, including the supervisor's post, are up for grabs this fall and the United for Amherst line could bring its endorsed candidates hundreds of extra votes.
In the other challenge involving United for Amherst, Herman is suing the Erie County elections commissioners arguing he should have a third line on the ballot.
The Republican Town Board candidate also won a Conservative line in that party's primary. Under state election law, when candidates have two major party lines and another, independent line, they're limited to two total ballot lines.
Mohr said, in Herman's case, he likely would have the Republican and Conservative lines, with underlying ballot text revealing he also is backed by United for Amherst.
Mohr said this happens frequently in New York, where major, minor and independent parties abound, and the law is an attempt to avoid a confusing ballot layout for voters.
Herman argues keeping him off the third ballot line violates his constitutional rights. His State Supreme Court lawsuit recently was shifted to federal court because of the claims it raises.