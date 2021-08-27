Amherst GOP gains edge in court ruling on ballot access

It's unclear how much Republicans will benefit from the ruling if it stands. Democrats hold a growing enrollment advantage in the town, and Schad said Republicans' efforts to gain another ballot line show how "nervous" they are.

Democrats hold all five Town Board seats, but Michael Szukala won the final seat in the 2019 election by just 49 votes over Republican Joseph Spino. Three seats, including the supervisor's post, are up for grabs this fall and the United for Amherst line could bring its endorsed candidates hundreds of extra votes.

In the other challenge involving United for Amherst, Herman is suing the Erie County elections commissioners arguing he should have a third line on the ballot.

The Republican Town Board candidate also won a Conservative line in that party's primary. Under state election law, when candidates have two major party lines and another, independent line, they're limited to two total ballot lines.

Mohr said, in Herman's case, he likely would have the Republican and Conservative lines, with underlying ballot text revealing he also is backed by United for Amherst.

Mohr said this happens frequently in New York, where major, minor and independent parties abound, and the law is an attempt to avoid a confusing ballot layout for voters.

Herman argues keeping him off the third ballot line violates his constitutional rights. His State Supreme Court lawsuit recently was shifted to federal court because of the claims it raises.

