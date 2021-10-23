Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cynthia Nixon come to Buffalo to support India Walton

India B. Walton got some more big-name, progressive support for her mayoral campaign on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered for a downtown rally featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.

From the stage inside Town Ballroom on Main Street, Ocasio-Cortez said she believes Buffalo will elect Walton as its next mayor.

"And it’s going to be a shining light for the rest of this country when you do," she told the crowd.

Walton, who won the Democratic primary in June, faces incumbent Byron W. Brown on Election Day Nov. 2.

Ocasio-Cortez closed out the rally, speaking for about 16 minutes.

"Don't give her a win," Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd. "Give her a mandate."

Many of the speakers stressed to the crowd the importance of getting to the polls. Early voting in New York state starts today.

"We cannot take anything for granted," Nixon said from the stage before introducing Walton.

Walton supporters, wearing the familiar yellow campaign T-shirts, began lining up outside the venue about two and a half hours before it was slated to begin.