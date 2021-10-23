 Skip to main content
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cynthia Nixon come to Buffalo to support India Walton
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cynthia Nixon come to Buffalo to support India Walton

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez India Walton

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helps kick off the first day of early voting during a rally supporting India Walton for Buffalo mayor Saturday at the Town Ballroom.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

India B. Walton got some more big-name, progressive support for her mayoral campaign on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered for a downtown rally featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.

From the stage inside Town Ballroom on Main Street, Ocasio-Cortez said she believes Buffalo will elect Walton as its next mayor.

"And it’s going to be a shining light for the rest of this country when you do," she told the crowd.

Walton, who won the Democratic primary in June, faces incumbent Byron W. Brown on Election Day Nov. 2.

Ocasio-Cortez closed out the rally, speaking for about 16 minutes.

"Don't give her a win," Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd. "Give her a mandate."

Many of the speakers stressed to the crowd the importance of getting to the polls. Early voting in New York state starts today.

"We cannot take anything for granted," Nixon said from the stage before introducing Walton.

Walton supporters, wearing the familiar yellow campaign T-shirts, began lining up outside the venue about two and a half hours before it was slated to begin.

The rally also featured speakers from Local 1, United Food & Commercial Workers; Local 10, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees; local Starbucks workers attempting to form a union, Luz Velez of Latinos Por India Walton, as well as State Sen. Mike Gianaris, the deputy majority leader.

More than 850 free tickets to the rally had been distributed, according to Walton's campaign.

Walton also has picked up the endorsement of New York's two Democratic senators in recent days.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced his endorsement of Walton on Thursday, while Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand issued her endorsement Friday.

